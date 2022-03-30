HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the hand near Holland earlier this week has been charged with several felonies.

David Martinez was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a third offense of domestic violence, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felonious assault and felony firearm and a fourth-time habitual offender.

The shooting happened Monday morning at Adient, a business in Holland Township. A 51-year-old woman was shot in the hand. The man she had been dating, Martinez, 55, was arrested later in the day after an hourslong standoff at his apartment.

Deputies initially said they were going to pursue an attempted murder charge against him but he was ultimately arraigned on lower charges.

Martinez’s bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety. He remained jailed Wednesday afternoon.