HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-area man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his wife to death earlier this week.

Matthew Richard Hallacy was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of open murder in the death of Quinn Hallacy, 32. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

The stabbing happened Monday evening at the family’s home on 120th Avenue near Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the Hallacys argued and Matthew Hallacy stabbed his wife with a knife multiple times.

An undated photo of Quinn Hallacy. (Courtesy Kylie Cannon)

Their three children were in the home at the time. Two of them ran away to a neighbor’s house and the neighbor called 911, deputies said. Hallacy left the home with the third child but was soon arrested in Holland. None of the children were harmed.

Judge Juanita Bocanegra said Matthew Hallacy, 45, has three prior convictions as an adult. She didn’t list those convictions but said there were not violent offenses.

Bocanegra cited the seriousness of the charge against Hallacy in denying bond. She also ordered Hallacy not to have any contact with the children who witnessed the crime, including no written communication.