HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was arrested following a shooting and hourslong search in Holland Friday morning has been formally charged with murder.

James Taylor was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and felony firearm.

Aaron Barlow, 54, of Kalamazoo, was shot multiple times in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Abbey Court near Stratford Way around 3 a.m. Friday. Responding officers saw the suspect running away and called in dogs and drones to find him. Around 8:30 a.m., a tip pointed officers to a suspicious person in the area and Taylor was arrested.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect and victim knew one another. Neither lived in the apartment complex.

Taylor’s bond was denied Monday.