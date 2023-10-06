HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in a deadly shooting near Holland early last week.

Robert Lee Mayweather, 39, was arrested Thursday night and arraigned Friday on charges of open murder and felony firearms, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9 p.m. Sept. 24, Shevell Shelton, 36, was found shot dead in an apartment at the Falcon Woods complex in the area of 120th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township.

Investigators later identified Mayweather as their suspect. They say Shelton and Mayweather knew one another through mutual acquaintances.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found and Mayweather around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Rapids area. His bond was denied at arraignment, which means he’ll stay in jail while his case works its way through the court system.