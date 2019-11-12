Man charged with manslaughter in wife’s death

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who allegedly fatally shot his wife in Ottawa County last month was arrested on new charges.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jaron Chatman is now facing manslaughter and felony firearm charges. He was arrested without incident Tuesday and held at the Ottawa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The new charges come after his wife, 24-year-old Emily Chatman, died Thursday as a result of the gunshot wound to the head.

She was shot Oct. 21 at a home on State Road and 80th Avenue in Polkton Township, near Coopersville. The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown.

Jaron Chatman was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury.