GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to court documents filed on Dec. 6, Matthew James Warne has been charged with the distribution of child pornography and attempted distribution of child pornography as well as possession of child pornography.

Court documents show that on or about Aug. 27, Warne shared one or more videos of child porn via a link in the Telegram messenger app. Three video files and a photo file are listed as being shared in the indictment.

On or about Aug. 31, court documents said Warne knowingly possessed images and videos of child pornography on a Samsung Galaxy A51 5G. The indictment lists three video files and a photo file on the phone.

The indictment said Warne was previously convicted of felony sexual assault, third-degree of a minor between the ages of 13 and 15.