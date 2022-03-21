HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with drunken driving in a crash that left one dead near Holland Saturday.

Oscar Mar-Arteaga, 27 of Holland, was arraigned Monday on a count of driving while intoxicated causing death, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The charge stems from a crash that happened around 8:20 p.m. on Butternut Drive at Rose Park Drive in Holland Township.

Deputies say Mar-Arteaga was driving a pickup truck when he sideswiped another vehicle, causing him to lose control and go onto the sidewalk of Butternut Drive. The pickup truck hit a pedestrian and six parked cars before stopping.

The pedestrian, a 58-year-old man from Holland Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking to speak with a woman who was walking with the victim at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.