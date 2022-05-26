HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with stabbing and injuring a man near Holland earlier this week.

Oscar Corona Lopez, 31, was arraigned Thursday on counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny from a person.

The charges stem from a Tuesday evening assault on Westwood Lane near 136th Avenue in Holland Township. Authorities said an argument escalated until the victim was stabbed repeatedly in the abdomen. As of Thursday, the victim remained in the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities previously said there was a connection between Lopez and the victim but did not explain what it was.

Lopez’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety.