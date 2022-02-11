Man charged with assaulting massage clients near Walker

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A message therapist has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting two of his clients at his office near Walker.

Jason Mitchell, 40, of Sparta, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $10,000 and the sheriff’s office said it was posted.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported in late December that on Nov. 2, Mitchell touched her inappropriately during a massage at Aether Elements Massage Therapy on Lake Michigan Drive near 8th Avenue in Tallmadge Township. As detectives investigated, they found another woman who said she, too, was sexually assaulted by Mitchell during an appointment on the same day.

Mitchell is a licensed massage therapist. The sheriff’s office said it has been in contact the with state licensing agency.

When a News 8 team went to Aether Elements Friday, a man who identified himself as Mitchell said he had no comment and closed the door.

The sheriff’s office added it continues to investigate whether anyone else was assaulted. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.