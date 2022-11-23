GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man who accosted women at stores in Ottawa County in October has been arrested.

Nicholas Linderman, 38, was arrested Monday by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. He was arraigned in Ottawa County Wednesday on three counts of assault and battery.

The charges stem from incidents at stores near Coopersville on Oct. 26 and near Grand Haven on Oct. 28. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Linderman approached three women, none of whom knew him, and touched them without their consent.

“None of the victims were injured during the assaults,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Last week, deputies put out a call asking for the public to help find him.

Linderman’s bond was set at $35,000 cash/surety.