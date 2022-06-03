HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Holland earlier this week that killed one man and injured another.

Cinecca Madison, 19, of Holland, was arraigned Friday on charges of open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearm, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on College Avenue between 16th and 17th streets. The Holland Department of Public Safety said two men, ages 18 and 19, were shot while riding bicycles and the shooter was also on a bicycle. Neighbors reported hearing between five and eight shots.

The 19-year-old, identified as Antory Burrell, died at the scene.

The 18-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition and underwent surgery Thursday.

Madison was arrested Thursday. Police say he targeted the victims and the shooting was not random.

His bond was denied at arraignment, which means he’ll stay behind bars as his case works its way through the court system.