Ottawa County

Man charged in stabbing outside Holland Twp. business

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2018 04:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 07:47 PM EDT

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stabbing his wife outside the Holland Township business where she worked has been arraigned.

Jesus Salas Rincon, 46, appeared in Holland District Court Monday where he was officially charged with assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault — one for striking a deputy's cruiser and another for threatening his wife's co-worker with a knife — and a count of third-degree fleeing and eluding in connection to the July 26th attack outside CHI.

Two coworkers of the victim said Rincon had been hiding in the back seat of his wife’s car. The coworkers said the couple got into a fight and the suspect then cut the woman from her ear to the front of her neck.

The coworkers stopped the attack; they say that’s when Rincon started cutting his own neck with two knives. The suspect then took off in an SUV, leading deputies on a chase that ended after he rammed a cruiser and hit another vehicle and a utility pole.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.

Rincon remained in the Ottawa County jail Monday on $1 million cash surety bond.

