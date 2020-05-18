Man charged in mother-in-law’s murder

A mug shot of David McCoy from the St. Joseph County, Indiana, jail.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged in the murder of his mother-in-law, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

They say David Malcomb McCoy, 31, was charged with open murder and habitual offender third notice. A two-count warrant was issued for him on Friday in connection to the homicide.

McCoy’s mother-in-law, Michelle Speck, was found dead in a hotel room near Holland Thursday morning.

Deputies say they were called to Staybridge Suites in Holland Township for a well-being check of a 52-year-old Holland woman after a family member expressed concern for her safety.

Authorities say Speck was stabbed to death.

They were able to track McCoy down in the South Bend, Indiana area after law enforcement found him driving the victim’s car. He was taken into custody without incident.

McCoy is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail in Indiana without bond.

Authorities say extradition proceedings to get McCoy back to Michigan have started. Further court appearances are pending.