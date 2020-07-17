Man charged in Holland Township shooting

Authorities on the scene of a shooting in Holland Township on July 15, 2020.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of shooting a woman in the face was arraigned Friday.

Willie Thomas Riley, 31, of Holland Township was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearms.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 136th Avenue near James Street in Holland Township.

Related Content Police: 1 shot in Holland Twp.; suspect in custody Video

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Bennett previously stated authorities went there after getting a 911 call from someone who was worried that shots might be fired.

Deputies say they could hear shots as they were preparing to go inside the apartment. Riley then jumped off a balcony and ran away, according to Bennett.

Riley was arrested about an hour later without incident.

At the time of the shooting, three children, ranging in age from 18 months to 10 years, were inside the apartment. They were not harmed.

Friday, a judge imposed a $2 million bond for Riley. He remains in the Ottawa County Jail.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.