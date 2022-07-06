GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stabbing a woman on the Fourth of July has been charged.

Justin Devries was arraigned on Wednesday on felony charges of assault with the intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and felony assault, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The charges stem from a stabbing that happened on Monday in the 100 block of Baldwin Street near Main Street in Georgetown Township. Deputies say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the upper torso.

She has since been treated and released from the hospital, the sheriff’s said on Wednesday.