Anthony Meyer is arraigned via video on Sept. 18, 2023.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who set off a homemade fireworks cannon that killed a woman in July was charged on Monday with manslaughter.

The explosion at the neighborhood fireworks show on July 3 killed 41-year-old Jana Daniels.

If convicted, 37-year-old Anthony Jon Meyer of Holland faces up to 15 years in prison. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and has been released from jail.

Ottawa County Prosecutor Lee Fisher said Meyer turned himself in to the sheriff’s department on Monday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said the gathering on Main Street, a dead-end road near Lake Macatawa, drew up to 50 people.

Rick Monetza, whose family hosted the gathering, told News 8 that the explosion involved a homemade cannon set off by a man who lived a few doors down.

Jana Daniels and her son. (Courtesy)

Just after 11 p.m., the cannon exploded in the road out front, spraying shrapnel in all directions.

Investigators determined that the device was not a commercial firework, but a homemade “Salute Cannon” containing gunpowder. The sheriff’s office said it was created to make a loud “salute” or boom when ignited.

Deputies say the woman died when a piece of shrapnel penetrated her chest.

Shrapnel injured several others, including Meyer. At least three homes and five parked vehicles were also hit.

Jana Daniels was the mother of a 9-year-old boy and had recently worked as a substitute teacher at Burton Elementary School in Grand Rapids, her family said. She had gone to the gathering with friends.