HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged after reports of reckless driving and a fire at a home in Jenison on Friday, deputies say.

Scott Hargitt, 29, of Grandville, was charged Wednesday with a second offense of domestic violence, reckless driving and failure to report an accident. He is not in custody after posting $50,000 bond.

The charges stem from what deputies are calling a “domestic disturbance” on Friday. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on their way to the area of Melody Lane near Southlawn Street after reports of a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly through the neighborhood. Soon after, deputies received reporters of a family disturbance at a residence on Melody Lane.

While officers were still on their way, the house fire was reported at the same home. When they arrived, Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies found smoke coming from the home. They said there was no one inside.

The sheriff’s office called it “arson.”