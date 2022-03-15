HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged for barricading himself inside a Holland Township home Monday with three young children, authorities say.

Maurice Butler, 33, has been charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The charge stems from a Monday incident during which Butler allegedly barricaded himself inside a home with three young children, after a woman said he pointed a gun at her during a physical altercation.

She said she was eventually able to get away and call 911.

After a few hours of negotiations, deputies say he exited the home and was taken into custody, while the children were given to their mother.

The felonious assault complaint remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.