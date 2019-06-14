Man arrested in string of Ottawa Co. home invasions

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Holland Township man arrested after a home invasion is a suspect in similar crimes near Holland.
Dominique Asher Hawkins, 18, was formally charged Friday with first-degree home invasion and illegal entry. A judge set his bond at $30,000.
The crime happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Fox Wood Trail near the intersection of 100th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township.
The suspect was confronted by the homeowner then ran from the home. A short time later, a man matching the suspect description was arrested in Zeeland. He was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail for home invasion.
Investigators learned Hawkins is also a suspect in at least three other home invasions within the last month around 112th Avenue and James Street in Holland Township.
The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Nothing was taken nor anyone injured in any of the incidents and all the homes were unlocked.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.