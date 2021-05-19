Man arrested in Mexico for deadly 2019 hit-and-run crash

An undated photo of Sebastian Abel Villarreal. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities arrested a man in Mexico wanted in connection to a 2019 hit-and-run crash in Holland Township that killed a mother of two.

After a 20-month investigation, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Sebastian Abel Villarreal, of Holland, was found in Mexico and extradited back to the U.S.

On Tuesday, Villarreal was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. He faces a charge of failing to stop at a scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death and being a habitual offender.

The incident happened on Sept. 10, 2019, amid a fight in the parking lot of 136th One Stop located on 136th Avenue between James and Riley streets in Holland Township. During the fight, Melissa Yates, 41, was knocked to the ground and then run over by a white Dodge Charger as it took off.

Yates died later at the hospital.