HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted for the June 19 murder of 36-year-old Joseph Roberts was arrested Monday in Illinois.

The Holland Department of Public Safety announced that Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson was arrested in Williamston County, Illinois by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. He faces five charges: open murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in Illinois without bond pending extradition to Michigan.

HDPS said the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force was assisting in finding Wilson.

The shooting happened on June 19 around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue near East 39th Street. Police say Roberts was shot multiple times following an argument. He died at the scene.