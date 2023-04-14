HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say assaulted a woman and prompted a standoff that cleared an apartment complex in Holland Township last month.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Rose, 19, of Holland, was arrested around 11 a.m. Friday at an address on Stratford Way in Holland.

On March 25, deputies were sent to Westwood Lane near 136th Avenue for a report of a man with a gun and knife in an apartment who had assaulted an 18-year-old woman he was in a relationship with.

She had been able to escape and contact police, but initial reports suggested an 18-month-old child may have been in the apartment.

The Critical Response Team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and attempted to contact Rose.

Rose and the child were not found inside when the apartment was cleared. The child was found safe in another location with his family. The child was reunited with her mother, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer.