Man arrested for indecent exposure at hotel near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A registered sex offender was arrested after exposing himself in the pool area of a hotel near Holland Saturday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Country Inn and Suites, located at 12260 James Street near the intersection of 120th Avenue in Holland Township.

The suspect, 52-year-old Ronald David Barnes, of Wolverine, was arrested after exposing himself to two women in the pool area. The witnesses alerted the hotel and deputies of the incident. It’s believed the suspect didn’t have physical contact with the victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

Barnes was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail for aggravated indecent exposure and being a sexual delinquent offender.

The sheriff’s office said Barnes, who is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, has been arrested several times for incident exposure and criminal sexual conduct.