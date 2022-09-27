Four people were shot near GVSU’s campus early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man on an attempted murder charge after a shooting at a townhome complex in Allendale Charter Township last week.

A 23-year-old Muskegon Heights man was arrested at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday on a warrant for charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, Ottawa County deputies said. Detectives arrested and booked him into the Ottawa County Jail. His name was not released pending arraignment.

The Tuesday arrest is the only one so far that has been made in the case. Deputies say the 23-year-old had no affiliation with GVSU.

The arrest stems from a Sept. 18 shooting at Canvas Townhomes, a student housing complex near Grand Valley State University. The residents at the complex, who are mostly GVSU students, say there were multiple parties happening Saturday night into Sunday morning. According to residents and visitors, there were about 50 to 60 people who had gathered for a party after a GVSU home football game.

Around 2:30 a.m., four people were shot at the party. Capt. Jacob Sparks, of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, said approximately 20 shots were fired, damaging students’ vehicles and going through some apartment buildings where they live.

One person was found at the party with a gunshot wound and three others showed up to area hospitals shortly after.

Detectives investigated and were able to seize several firearms related to the shooting through traffic stops. They said they interviewed “dozens of witnesses” and have spoken with the victims to understand what happened that early Sunday morning.

This shooting remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, deputies said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.