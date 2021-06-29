Man arrested after multiple car break-ins in Ottawa Co.

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids resident was arrested Tuesday after multiple car break-ins in Ottawa County.

Deputies were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a man going into unlocked cars in the area of Cottonwood Drive and Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies found him close by to where the break-ins happened but he ran away, authorities say.

A K9 team was able to track him down. He was hiding in the attic of an unoccupied home, the sheriff’s office said.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges, authorities say.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links