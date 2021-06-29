Man arrested after multiple car break-ins in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids resident was arrested Tuesday after multiple car break-ins in Ottawa County.

Deputies were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a man going into unlocked cars in the area of Cottonwood Drive and Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies found him close by to where the break-ins happened but he ran away, authorities say.

A K9 team was able to track him down. He was hiding in the attic of an unoccupied home, the sheriff’s office said.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges, authorities say.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.