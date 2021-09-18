Man arrested after hit-and-run crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested and another man was brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash near Holland Saturday.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Douglas Avenue and Division Street in Holland Township.

A pickup truck pulled out of a driveway into the path of a car driving on Division Street, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the pickup truck fled the scene.

Deputies were able to follow a trail of fluid and gouges in the road which lead them north about a quarter mile down Division Street, where the pickup truck was disabled on the side of the road, officials say. The driver ran away on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

It said witnesses pointed him out and deputies took the driver, a 29-year-old man from Crystal, into custody.

The other driver, a 95-year-old man from Holland, was brought to the hospital with injuries that officials say are not considered life-threatening.