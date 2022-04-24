GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jenison man was arrested after he hit two power poles in Georgetown Township and drove off.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Rosewood Street and 28th Avenue after receiving reports that a vehicle had hit multiple power poles in the area.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a vehicle hit a power pole on Rosewood Street, continued westbound before hitting a second power pole on 28th Avenue and driving off.

The vehicle was found on Balsam Drive and Oak Street in Hudsonville.

The driver, a 51-year-old Jenison man, was not injured. The sheriff’s office said he was been arrested and is being held in the Ottawa County Jail for hit and run as well as operating under the influence of drugs charges.

The crashes caused the power poles to fall into the roadway, blocking both Rosewood Street and 28th Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. The roads were closed while crews cleaned up but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.