Man arraigned on several charges in Ottawa Co. chase

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arraigned Thursday in a police chance in Zeeland Township.

Quitein Lee of Wyoming was charged with one count of third-degree fleeing from a police officer, two counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer, one count of driving with a suspended license and a second offense of operating while intoxicated.

Deputies say around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday they saw a dark-colored car weaving in and out of traffic and speeding on westbound I-196.

Related Content Suspect arrested after police chase in Zeeland Twp.

They attempted to stop the car as it was exiting I-196 at Byron road. The car didn’t stop and kept driving west on Business I-196 at or below the speed limit.

During the chase, Lee hit two sheriff’s office and two police cruisers before losing control and coming to a rest against a building on Lakewood Boulevard, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured during the incident.

Lee remains in the Ottawa County Jail with a $250,000 cash/surety bond.