Man airlifted to hospital after Olive Township crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree in Olive Township Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa County deputies say the crash happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Blair Street and 144th Avenue.

Deputies say a car driven by an 18-year-old man of West Olive was going east on Blair when he lost control and hit a tree. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was in the car at the time and no one else was hurt.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.