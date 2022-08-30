PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man faces charges of armed robbery, deputies say.

The robbery happened around 6:20 a.m. Sunday at the Mobil gas station, located at 1140 Ottawa Beach Road near 152nd Avenue in Park Township. The gas station was closed at the time, but the robber smashed the glass in the front door, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the robber, armed with a baseball bat, demanded money and threatened an employee, a 65-year-old clerk. He fled from the scene after getting an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators identified the suspect and interviewed him on Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday update. It said a search warrant was executed at the man’s home in Holland, where investigators found the stolen money and other evidence.

The 24-year-old man was hospitalized for something not related to the robbery, deputies say. His name has not yet been released pending arraignment. The sheriff’s office said he faces charges of armed robbery.

The robbery remains under investigation.