Man accused of punching pregnant wife in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 32-year-old Muskegon man was arrested for punching and kicking his pregnant wife.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the KFC restaurant in the 920 block of North Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven.

Officers say the man became enraged with his wife over divorce proceedings.

Witnesses say he punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then kicked her in the stomach, according to a news release from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Officers say the victim is a 32-year-old Muskegon woman. She received a swollen eye from being punched. A medical examination following the assault confirmed that the fetus was not harmed, a release stated.

Authorities say arraignment for the suspect is pending in Ottawa County District Court.