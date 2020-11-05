Man accused of manslaughter in Holland Twp. death

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have arrested a Pullman man for manslaughter in connection to the September death of a Holland Township man.

Jeremy Taylor, 38, was arrested and jailed Thursday the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

The charge he faces stem from the death of Juan Villarreal, 32, who was found dead in his room at a home on 4th Avenue near Beech Street in Holland Township on the evening of Sept. 26. He died of a head injury, an autopsy found.

Villarreal’s housemate Victor Hyser previously told News 8 that Villarreal had woken him in the early hours of Sept. 26 and was bloody, saying someone had “beat the (expletive) out of him.”

The sheriff’s office says on the previous evening, there was some sort of altercation at the house and Taylor “assaulted” Villarreal. Authorities allege he struck the blow that killed Villarreal.