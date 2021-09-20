Man accused of grabbing girl in store arrested; deputies seek other victims

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after authorities say he grabbed a girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart located on US-31 near the intersection of Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect approached an 8-year-old girl and grabbed her arm. He left the store when the girl’s mother pulled her away from him.

When patrolling the area, a sheriff’s deputy found a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect is being held at the Ottawa County Jail. His name is not being released pending formal charges and his arraignment.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect may have had “contact” with a second girl as he was leaving the store. The girl and her family have not been identified. They are asked to call the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

Investigators believe the suspect, a 43-year-old Grand Haven-area man, may have visited other businesses in the area and approached other young girls. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and a surgical mask at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information or may have been approached by the suspect is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368).