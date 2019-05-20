Man accused in Holland Twp. shooting arraigned

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 38-year-old Holland Township man accused of shooting another man Sunday morning at an apartment complex was arraigned on Monday.
Authorities say Rodney Antonio Jones shot a man after a dispute just before 1 a.m. at the Whispering Pines Apartments on Westwood Lane.
Deputies say the suspect and victim knew each other.
Officials say Jones was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, and he has been cooperative.
Jones has been charged with assault with intent to murder and a felony firearms charge. A judge ordered a $500,000 cash bond for him.
The victim is still in the hospital, but his condition is unknown, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.