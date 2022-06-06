GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities said a 92-year-old man has died days after a crash near Hudsonville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Laurence Fryling, of Grand Rapids, died from his injuries at the hospital Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Jackson Street in Georgetown Township.

Investigators believe a 2018 Lexus, driven by a 38-year-old Hudsonville woman, was heading westbound on Jackson when the driver did not stop at the stop sign at the 8th Avenue intersection. The Lexus struck a southbound vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Grand Rapids woman. The force of the crash caused the southbound vehicle to go off the roadway, hitting a utility pole and flipping upside down.

The driver of the southbound vehicle and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.