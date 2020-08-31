Man, 92, dies after crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 92-year-old man was killed in a car crash north of Holland Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 91-year-old driver of a northbound vehicle didn’t see an southbound SUV as she turned.

The front-seat passenger in the 91-year-old’s car was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Authorities identified him as 92-year-old Richard Rust of Holland.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries. The 91-year-old was hospitalized, but the driver of the southbound SUV, a 30-year-old from the Holland area, was not.