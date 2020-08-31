Man, 92, dies after crash near Holland

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 92-year-old man was killed in a car crash north of Holland Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 91-year-old driver of a northbound vehicle didn’t see an southbound SUV as she turned.

The front-seat passenger in the 91-year-old’s car was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Authorities identified him as 92-year-old Richard Rust of Holland.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries. The 91-year-old was hospitalized, but the driver of the southbound SUV, a 30-year-old from the Holland area, was not.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links