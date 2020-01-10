Man, 89, injured in hit-and-run crash; driver sought

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian near Holland Friday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on 120th Avenue at Willow Wood South Drive between Riley and James streets in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said an 89-year-old Holland man was crossing 120th Avenue near Willow Wood South Drive when he was struck in the middle lane by an unknown vehicle.

The driver did not stop at the scene and left in unknown direction, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle is described as possibly a dark colored sedan. It will have damage on the driver’s side, specifically to the driver’s side mirror.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer.