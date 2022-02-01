Man, 87, missing in house fire near Spring Lake

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe an 87-year-old man died in a house fire near Spring Lake.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said crews were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire on 138th Avenue near the intersection of Leonard Road in Crockery Township, southwest of Spring Lake.

When authorities arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire, but the house was destroyed, according to an OCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said investigators believe the resident, an 87-year-old man, was killed in the fire. Authorities are searching for the victim and trying to figure out what caused the blaze.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.