Man, 86, dies following crash near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was hospitalized following a crash south of Zeeland Saturday has died, authorities say.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on 92nd Avenue and North Maple Lake Drive in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of an SUV tried to pass a minivan while the minivan was making a left turn, causing a crash.

The driver of the minivan, an 86-yera-old man from Zeeland Township, was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said it was informed Tuesday that he had died as a result of his injuries.

His name was not released Tuesday.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old Zeeland Township man, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

While the sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the crash remained under investigation, it noted both men were wearing their seat belts when it happened.