The scene of a standoff at Property Law Solutions in Holland Township on Jan. 9, 2023.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 82-year-old Holland man has been formally charged after threatening two people and holding one of them at knifepoint earlier this week.

Philip Sheridan was arraigned Tuesday on charges of unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault. He remained in the Ottawa County Jail Wednesday on a $25,000 bond.

Sheridan was arrested after a more than four-hour standoff at a law firm north of Holland Monday. Deputies say Sheridan, who was carrying two knives, threatened two employees. One of them ran out of the building.

Attorney Bob Sikkel told News 8 that he knows Sheridan — he’s a former lawyer and family friend — but hadn’t seen him in years. Sikkel said Sheridan seemed paranoid, saying he thought people were chasing him and planned to kill him. Sikkel said he tried to reassure Sheridan but Sheridan only became more upset and thought Sikkel was out to get him, too.

Sikkel was held at knifepoint until deputies arrived and got him out of the building.

A tactical unit and negotiators were called in. Eventually, deputies used what they called “less-than-lethal munitions” to take Sheridan into custody. He wasn’t hurt.