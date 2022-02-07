Man, 77, dead after crash with alleged drunk driver on US-31 near Holland

First responders on the scene of a crash on US-31 near Felch Street in Holland Township on Feb. 7, 2022.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a crash near Holland Monday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on US-31 near Felch Street in Holland Township.

Witnesses reported a car, driven by a 31-year-old man from West Olive, driving erratically on northbound US-31 before the crash, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The release said the driver rear-ended another car.

The driver of the other car, a 77-year-old man from Baldwin, died from his injuries, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says his passenger, a 76-year-old woman from Valparaiso, Indiana, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man from West Olive was not injured.

He was arrested, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office believes alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Northbound US-31 is still closed and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT or MOSOTIPS.com.