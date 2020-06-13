Man, 26, killed in Holland motorcycle crash

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash.

Police were called to the area of Waverly Road and M-40 at 6:18 a.m. Saturday. Officers say an employee at a business found the motorcycle and driver lying in a parking lot. Police are not sure when the crash happened, but believe it happened sometime overnight.

Officers believe the 26-year-old Holland man was southbound on Waverly Road, when the motorcycle left the road at the curve just before M-40. The motorcycle went airborne, hit a utility pole and landed in a parking lot.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Holland Police at 616.355.1122 or email policetips@cityofholland.com.