Malfunctioning bridge a factor in Ottawa Co. crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a malfunctioning bridge was a factor in a three-vehicle crash in Ottawa County.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and fire units were called around 5:20 p.m. Friday to US-31 near Ridge Avenue in Ferrysburg. Authorities say southbound traffic was stopped due to the Grand Haven Bascule Bridge malfunctioning.

An 18-year-old Muskegon resident was traveling southbound on US-31 and didn’t halt in time for the stopped traffic. He then crashed into a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Grand Haven resident. The car being driven by the 49-year-old driver crashed into a car driven by a 27-year-old Fennville resident, according to a press release.

Authorities say the 18-year-old and 27-year-old drivers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials are investigating the crash.