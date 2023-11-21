HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — New Holland is supporting University of Michigan student-athletes with the release of a new blonde ale.

The brewery on Tuesday announced the release of Champions Circle Maize Ale, a 4.4 ABV blonde ale. The brew will support Champions Circle, a not-for-profit group that helps support student athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities.

“As Michigan’s largest independently owned brewery, we recognize the importance of entrepreneurship in our community, and we are excited to support these student-athlete entrepreneurs as they navigate the challenges and opportunities in creating their personal brand,” Brett VanderKamp, CEO of New Holland Brewing Co., said in a release.

Phil Hollyer, the executive director and co-founder of Champions Circle, said the support will help the University of Michigan remain “at the pinnacle of the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics.”

“(Champions Circle) supports University of Michigan student-athletes through (name, image and likeness) by providing opportunities to engage with fans, to gain experience in marketing & business, and to make a positive impact in our communities,” he said.

The Champions Circle Maize Ale can be found on draft and in six-packs on store shelves.