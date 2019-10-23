Luke Bryan concert: What you need to know

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With the Luke Bryan Concert Farm Tour happening Thursday, authorities are asking that concert attendees follow set routes and rules.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office asks that people attending the concert in Richland Township follow rules and maps that are set up for the concert.

Authorities say attendees should arrive at or around 2 p.m. when parking lots open. This will help with the rural setting of the concert.

>> Inside woodtv.com: Traffic Pattern Map in 5 mile radius (pdf)

The concert will happen rain or shine. Attendees should read rules for the concert prior to the concert.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Luke Bryan Farm Tour Rules (pdf)

Friday’s concert is a rescheduled date for the concert. The concert was originally slated for Sept. 27, but was postponed due to weather.

For more information you can visit the tour website.