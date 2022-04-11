ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A yearly event to raise money and awareness for mental health is adding a new option this year.

The 6th annual Love and Lean Walk will now include a 5K run. Love and Lean was inspired by the loss of Zach Kroll, who died by suicide in 2015 at the age of 15. His friends and family started the event to support the Be Nice action plan of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

The event will take plan on Saturday, April 23 at Zeeland East High School.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1.800.273.8255

For more information and to register, go to runsignup.com.

For a conversation with Lori Kroll, the organizer of the event, and Christy Buck, the executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, watch the video in the player above.