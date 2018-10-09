Lottery ticket turns Ottawa Co. mom into millionaire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This photo shows an Ottawa County woman's Super Raffle ticket, which won her $2 million during the Oct. 3, 2018 drawing. (Michigan Lottery)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County woman’s trip to a Grandville store paid off big last week.

The 35-year-old mother said she had a hunch her Super Raffle ticket was a big winner, but she still couldn’t believe her eyes when she scanned the ticket and the screen announced she had won $2 million.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, picked up her ticket for the Oct. 3 drawing at Bricks, located at 862 44th Street in Grandville.

She chose the 30-year annuity option totaling $2 million over a one-time lump payment of $1.3 million.

"We've got a big family, so this will help pay bills and pay for our children's education. It's a tremendous load off our backs," she stated in a Tuesday news release from the Michigan Lottery.

The winner’s children aren’t the only ones benefiting. In the 2017 fiscal year, the Michigan Lottery says it contributed a record $924.1 million to the state’s School Aid Fund.