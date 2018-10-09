Lottery ticket turns Ottawa Co. mom into millionaire
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County woman’s trip to a Grandville store paid off big last week.
The 35-year-old mother said she had a hunch her Super Raffle ticket was a big winner, but she still couldn’t believe her eyes when she scanned the ticket and the screen announced she had won $2 million.
The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, picked up her ticket for the Oct. 3 drawing at Bricks, located at 862 44th Street in Grandville.
She chose the 30-year annuity option totaling $2 million over a one-time lump payment of $1.3 million.
"We've got a big family, so this will help pay bills and pay for our children's education. It's a tremendous load off our backs," she stated in a Tuesday news release from the Michigan Lottery.
The winner’s children aren’t the only ones benefiting. In the 2017 fiscal year, the Michigan Lottery says it contributed a record $924.1 million to the state’s School Aid Fund.
