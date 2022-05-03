COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — For 10 years, Lori’s Voice has been helping families of children with limited mobility with things that insurance doesn’t cover.

Now, thanks to a generous donor, the nonprofit is starting a new program to give away a brand new wheelchair-accessible van every three months.

The money for the program comes from a $1 million donation, along with a $100,000 gift each year for the next decade.

Lori’s Voice is accepting applications for the van donation. To qualify, the child must be under the age of 21, live in Michigan and have a neurological or degenerative disease that results in a significant and permanent mobility issues.

Eight applicants will be chosen at random, then the Lori’s Voice board will select one family to receive the van. As soon as the first winner is chosen, the application process for the next van will begin.

To apply for the program and to find out more about the services Lori’s Voice provides, or to donate to the organization, go to lorisvoice.org.

For a conversation with Lori Hastings and Val Kelly watch the video in the player above.