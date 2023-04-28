GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Mike Smith, a former Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival director, has died.

Offering her sympathies, Grand Haven Mayor Catherine M. McNally confirmed to News 8 that he died. He died on Thursday, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports the 70-year-old retired U.S. Coast Guard commander served as director of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival for 17 years, from 2006 to earlier this year.

“To everything there is a season, and mine is coming up,” Smith told the Grand Haven Tribune when he stepped down as director. “I’ve thought about this for a while. I haven’t been in the greatest of health lately, and I want to be able to enjoy my family.”

The father of six kids received a Spirit of Hope Award from the Department of Defense in 2016, the Tribune reports.