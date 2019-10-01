Longest-serving Ottawa Co. prosecutor retires

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After serving 30 years as Ottawa County’s prosecuting attorney, Ronald Frantz announced that he will be retiring.

Frantz will not seek reelection at the end of his term ends Dec. 31, 2020.

He joined the Ottawa County’s Prosecutor’s Office in 1977, stayed for more than 42 years and is the longest-serving prosecuting attorney in the county’s history.

High-profile cases that Frantz handled include: the first tried case using DNA in Michigan in 1989 and the People v. Ronald Redick in 1991, which was the longest trial in county history.

Frantz was president of both the Ottawa County Bar Association and the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan.

In 2008, he was awarded both the Crime Fighter Award from the organization Fight Crime and Invest in Kids of Michigan. In 2011, he was Victim Rights Advocate of the Year.

“It has been my great privilege to serve as prosecutor for the people of Ottawa County and can’t imagine a better career choice,” Frantz said in a Monday statement. “Ultimately, it is people that matter most whether it’s crime victims or peers or coworkers.”